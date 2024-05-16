 Skip to content

Sumorbit update for 16 May 2024

Update 1.4.1

Build 14389916 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 13:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where restarting a mission after completing it would go to the next mission
  • Fixed a bug where you could select the "Next Mission" option after completing the final mission

