Patch v1.0.4 - Announcement and bugfixes

Fellow Gnombers,

We are reading your feedback and working on improving the game. We heard your complaints about performance and frustrating gameplay elements so we fixed some of them and are actively working on fixing the rest in the coming patches!

Here is what we added in this patch:

Pickups like exp drops, bombs and shrooms no longer fall out of the bordered play area.

New game loop code, which should be less buggy on high refresh rate screens and on slow computers should increase performance by 1-2fps. It ain't much, but it's honest work.

Steam would sometimes not be recognized during launch and as a result, your achievements did not show up in the steam client. This has been fixed. Just boot into the game and all your achievements which you should have earned will show up at once.

We appreciate all your feedback, because it helps us improve the game, so keep them coming.

Happy gnombing!