Rogue Samurai Content Update

Hey Samurais, after a long break from our last updated we cooked up a lot of new things to Rogue Samurai and we are very excited to share them all with you.

First of all we added two new maps.

Meet our dojo map. This is the first map where you face your enemies. As Musashi does in history, in your search of stronger enemies your first checkpoint is this dojo. Face the rookies and bosses in the dojo.



Here is Oda Castle. In this map we try to give a much more gritty feeling with its darker tones and colors. We hope you like it.



We also added new cool skills. Now Buddha gives you a hand in your battle. Reaches your enemies from up above the clouds.



Also now you can own a pet. If you need another help from above you can call this dragon which tamed in our studio with lots of effort.



We also made new improvements. Here is a list of them.

We rewrite the skill system from ground.

Runes UI improved.

Added new UI to portals. Now you can see your stats and compare with your friends.

Fixed some problems with gamepads.

Now it's easier to level up in your session.

Optimized game economy.

Sharpen your blades and keep following us Samurais. We will add new contents and update the game regarding your feedback!

So don't forget to spam us from everywhere with your feedbacks and requests.

Here is a link to our socials:

Discord: https://discord.gg/shU9Xfg8Vv

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RogueSamuraiTW

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roguesamuraiig/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@roguesamurai_onsteam

Thanks for sharing this experience with us and stay healty 🙂