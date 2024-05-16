- Enabled Battlerunes for playtesting
- Items can now be part of sets that grant an additional bonus if completed
- Added 8 new Item Sets:
-- Divine Set: 15% chance to remove an arrow on heal
-- Djinn Set: 15% chance to remove a debuff on heal
-- Moonlight Set: 20% chance to pierce with Staggering Shot
-- Sun Archer Set: 25% of total DEX will be added to INT
-- Titan Set: Increaess Weight and STR by 30%
-- Dwarven Set: Deal +25% damage against targets that have an axe embedded in their nervous system
-- Assassin Set: 15% chance to throw a toxic flask on dodge
-- White Reaver Set: Hitting a bleeding target with a melee attack will cause a blood explosion
- Fixed a bug where 'Gas Grenade' impact would be affected by STR instead of DEX
- Fixed a bug where 'Gas Grenade' would not scale with damage multipliers
- Fixed a bug where the Crusader hammer would not scale with damage multipliers
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 16 May 2024
Update v1.11.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update