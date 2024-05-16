 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 16 May 2024

Update v1.11.6

Share · View all patches · Build 14389729 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 14:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enabled Battlerunes for playtesting
  • Items can now be part of sets that grant an additional bonus if completed
  • Added 8 new Item Sets:
    -- Divine Set: 15% chance to remove an arrow on heal
    -- Djinn Set: 15% chance to remove a debuff on heal
    -- Moonlight Set: 20% chance to pierce with Staggering Shot
    -- Sun Archer Set: 25% of total DEX will be added to INT
    -- Titan Set: Increaess Weight and STR by 30%
    -- Dwarven Set: Deal +25% damage against targets that have an axe embedded in their nervous system
    -- Assassin Set: 15% chance to throw a toxic flask on dodge
    -- White Reaver Set: Hitting a bleeding target with a melee attack will cause a blood explosion
  • Fixed a bug where 'Gas Grenade' impact would be affected by STR instead of DEX
  • Fixed a bug where 'Gas Grenade' would not scale with damage multipliers
  • Fixed a bug where the Crusader hammer would not scale with damage multipliers

Changed files in this update

Depot 2485551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link