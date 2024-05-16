v1.0.5 Patch Update note 05/16

Hello!!

Thank [Animal Crusaders] for the positive feedback and suggestions! It's been a long time!Archived Stable Ultimate is here!According to your feedback, we have repeatedly optimized the stability of the archive, trying our best to avoid the problem of dead archive and lost archive.Thank you all for your continued support!If you have encountered similar problems, you can directly add Discord group or steam discussion group to communicate with us, we will promptly help you solve the problem as soon as possible !

Other partners feedback bugs we are actively collecting and processing, you can also come to our live feedback problems & suggestions, thank you!We'll be doing the current stage of the Chicken Instrument Ladder with you on the recent broadcast, so feel free to join us!

Here's what's new in v1.0.4 -

Greatly enhanced archive stability

Increases the range of most warrior-type Cluckmech

Event [Strange Plants], choose Mystic Disc, no longer deduct 15 gold coins

Cluckmech adjustments:

Turtle Armor: Power 8 → 5

