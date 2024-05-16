 Skip to content

Grand Soul Story update for 16 May 2024

Patch 5/16/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14389622 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 13:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More bug/sequence break fixes, grammatical error fixes, and battle balancing -- courtesy of an incredibly detail-oriented community, especially Francesco Funiati and talented streamer NecroVMX (check him out on Twitch if you want an entertaining stream!)

