降妖散记 update for 16 May 2024

Mini-patch Update 16th May, 2024

16 May 2024

Fixed an issue where some new players may get a black screen when selecting a level when launching the game for the first time.

If you are still experiencing this issue, please restart Steam to receive this update patch.

