Finance v0.5.0

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hello employees! Momentous day! The latest version of Under Contract is now ready and we are excited to get you all playing. With this patch, the first version of Department 2 aka the first half of the Finance Department is ready to play!

Money talks, and bullshit walks…

The second department is MASSIVE. The first half of it which is ready to play as of this patch is the same length as the entire Marketing Department in terms of gameplay nodes and narrative. Let’s run down the specifics of what's been added.

25,000 words of dialogue

8 new sex scenes with finishing animations

2 new gem hazards

1 new upgrade power

2 new arcade levels

15 new arcade rewards

10 minutes of new music

Three new demons are on the prowl

The first half of the Finance Department comes with three new characters.

Sinder: Head of Fianance

This pint-sized punk runs the Finance Department, her no-bullshit attitude is the reason the soul-conomy has only ever seen growth. What she lacks in stature she makes up for pushing her employees to their breaking point without purging what's useful about them. Expect long hours of cold-calling everyone walking the earth before she is satisfied.

Puck and Mare: Minions extraordinaire

The twin sister succubi turned sales reps make up the demon staff of the Finance Department. The twins are opposites to each other, one a boot licker, over-achiever, and sadist. The other is a lazy, incompetent, punk with a can-don’t attitude. Both will find creative ways to make the dosh and stand tall in front of Richard.

A new Dreamscape to explore

The Finance Department has its overworld to explore! Climb the pyramid scheme and knock the boots out of the demonesses standing in your way! 50 new nodes to overcome, with two brand new hazards!

Thorns: A standard gem, but a little spiker. If you’re careless and you grab this sucker, you’re in for a world of hurt.

Combo: A gem with extra lives? Who’d a thunk? To clear a combo gem ya gotta combo that bad boi several times over.

Changes and Fixes

Along with the new content to explore sweeping changes have affected the full Under Contract experience! Some of the more notable changes and fixes include:

Under Contract is now saving after every node is completed as the player enters the overworld screen. This should correct a lot of save file corruption bugs

Arcade mode has additional checks for game stability crashes

Gems no longer bounce off the bottom level if particular conditions are met

Windowed Mode has additional fixes for the black border issue

Green nodes now offer unique teleportation fast travel options along with a terminal screen for future content

Shooter Minion hazard bullets can now destroy gems

Shield Minion hazards have a new icon

Richard's chibi has a slew of new victory chibi poses

Many many more!



Future Focus and Plans

So some things are missing from Department 2. Our immediate plans will be focused on finishing up the department content. Here is a list you can expect from us, in no particular order.

audio for sex scenes

marketing department sex scene overhaul (it is already done just needs audio)

coworker/boss dates (narrative, new outfits, sex scenes)

arcade mode content (levels, coworker reward images)

finance department coworkers and their date content

finance department ending narrative

human resources department boss model and poses done

a handful of finance department ost tracks

Once all of that is done, our focus will move on to building Department 3, Human Resources!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1972470/Under_Contract/

We hope you all enjoy this massive new update to the game, and we are eagerly awaiting your feedback!