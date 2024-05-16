WindStop Strategy PlayTest demo V0.4 released!

Hello everyone, after more than a month of intense development, we have updated our DEMO to version 0.4 with the following content:
- Optimization: Improvements to combat strategy and artwork.
- Optimization: Overall numerical design of the game.
- Optimization: A large number of NPCs' avatars, models, and movements.
- Optimized: A lot of plot experience flow in the game.
- Added: Tutorial encyclopedia function
- Added: Difficulty system
- Added: Skill strategy system, now you can set strategy priority for some active skills to control your character's auto-fighting behavior.
- Added: Location Merchant System, now you can sell some discarded equipment to local merchants, and the merchants in different locations will provide different props and equipment.
- Added: Wanjiao Valley and Xianzhumen, and exclusive storyline.
- Added: A series of main storylines for the characters of Blood Demon Elder and the protagonist's elder brother.
Other detailed optimization items can be viewed at the link:
https://xiastart.feishu.cn/docx/JnPVdsuTboFeBOx2qzxc6woen6c
Changed files in this update