WindStop Strategy PlayTest demo V0.4 released!

Hello everyone, after more than a month of intense development, we have updated our DEMO to version 0.4 with the following content:

Optimization: Improvements to combat strategy and artwork.

Optimization: Overall numerical design of the game.

Optimization: A large number of NPCs' avatars, models, and movements.

Optimized: A lot of plot experience flow in the game.

Added: Tutorial encyclopedia function

Added: Difficulty system

Added: Skill strategy system, now you can set strategy priority for some active skills to control your character's auto-fighting behavior.

Added: Location Merchant System, now you can sell some discarded equipment to local merchants, and the merchants in different locations will provide different props and equipment.

Added: Wanjiao Valley and Xianzhumen, and exclusive storyline.

Added: A series of main storylines for the characters of Blood Demon Elder and the protagonist's elder brother.

Other detailed optimization items can be viewed at the link:

https://xiastart.feishu.cn/docx/JnPVdsuTboFeBOx2qzxc6woen6c