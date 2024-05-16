 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

息风谷战略 Playtest update for 16 May 2024

WindStop Strategy PlayTest demo V0.4 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 14389356 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 13:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, after more than a month of intense development, we have updated our DEMO to version 0.4 with the following content:

  • Optimization: Improvements to combat strategy and artwork.
  • Optimization: Overall numerical design of the game.
  • Optimization: A large number of NPCs' avatars, models, and movements.
  • Optimized: A lot of plot experience flow in the game.
  • Added: Tutorial encyclopedia function
  • Added: Difficulty system
  • Added: Skill strategy system, now you can set strategy priority for some active skills to control your character's auto-fighting behavior.
  • Added: Location Merchant System, now you can sell some discarded equipment to local merchants, and the merchants in different locations will provide different props and equipment.
  • Added: Wanjiao Valley and Xianzhumen, and exclusive storyline.
  • Added: A series of main storylines for the characters of Blood Demon Elder and the protagonist's elder brother.

Other detailed optimization items can be viewed at the link:
https://xiastart.feishu.cn/docx/JnPVdsuTboFeBOx2qzxc6woen6c

Changed files in this update

Depot 2813281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link