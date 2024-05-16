Vigor Is Out Now!

Hei Outlanders,

The moment that many of you have been waiting for is finally here! Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in Vigor's history as the Early Access on Steam is now live! You can now explore the majestic yet dangerous Outlands on your PC.

An integral part of Early Access is the Reinforcements Pack (without purchasing it, you cannot play on Steam), which contains an exclusive uniform and a special title that you can wear as a badge of honor by being one of the very first to play Vigor in this new chapter. The pack also contains a set of weapons and consumables from all rarities that will help you kickstart your journey as you become the ultimate Outlander in perilous Norway. To be more specific, the pack includes:

Exclusive Title: Platform Pioneer

Exclusive Prodigy Uniform

2x SVU + 60x ammo (7.62x54)

2x Remy M870 + 40x ammo (Shotgun Shell)

2x ADR-97 + 300x ammo (5.7x28)

2x L85A1 + 180x ammo (5.56x45 NATO)

3x M249 + 900x ammo (5.56x45 NATO)

3x B93 Raffica + 180x ammo (9x19 Parabellum)

2x The John

3x Mortar Strike

3x Armor Plate

3x Smoke Grenade

3x M67 Frag Grenade

3x Portable Signals Detector

4x Adrenaline Shot

4x M84 Flash Grenade

4x Improvised Mine

5x Caffeine

5x Jammer

5x Antibiotics

6x Painkiller

6x Decoy

6x Alarm Trap

This pack may only be purchased once per account for $19.99 and is available for a limited time during Early Access.

As we mentioned before, once Early Access is finished, and we prepare for the full release of the game, all progress made on PC will be wiped, but you will get to keep all the contents from the Reinforcements Pack!

Now, on to the second important part of the Early Access - the improved gunplay! We've spent a fair amount of time on bringing this much-requested weapon overhaul to you, and we decided to make it an exclusive feature of Early Access so that all Outlanders who participate, can provide us with some much valuable feedback through our socials or our feedback tracker. That way, together we can help shape the PC version into a more refined and better experience.

For the duration of Early Access, PC Outlanders will get to progress through the Battle Pass of Vigor Chronicles: Isolation. This Season introduced Eikevjen as a new Shootout map, the much-anticipated smoke grenade, an improved melee combat system, and the M14 Assault Rifle!

If you happen to have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through our socials or take a look at our FAQs related to the PC port.

Here's a list of known issues:

The Quickplay feature not working properly in other languages besides English

Holster weapon in tutorial missing UI key icons

An incorrect UI key Icon is shown in the tutorial for vault and climb actions

Invite Friend Feature and View Profile Feature is not implemented for Early Access

You will need to manually set your graphics quality

The textures option was removed from the Early Access

Default controls will receive tweaks

Ergonomics stat is not translated

Control Scheme section and crosshair settings are not translated

The widget for reset confirmation is not translated

Anikken and Batterie: Snodekt map not featured in the Early Access build rotation

Cannot leave the Shootout match after holding the respective button. A mouse click will work

Before we let you enjoy the release, we'd like to thank each and every one of you, for your continuous support and standing by us through the years. And for our new Outlanders, enjoy the atmosphere of Vigor, and make sure to send us your valuable feedback so that we can try to implement as much as we can before the full release later this year.