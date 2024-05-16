0.8.13 New Vehicle: T17E1 Staghound

-New Vehicle: T17E1 Staghound, an armored car equipped with a 37mm cannon!

-Vehicles without turrets will now appear as allies and enemies in battles!

-Fixed the issue of missing enemies in the Snow Town Assault mode.

I'm now collecting the strange vehicles you've assembled in this game! Send me screenshots along with your ID. I'll show the ones I find interesting to more people!

Previous updates：

0.8.12 Beta

-New vehicle: T88 Howitzer Motor Carriage, a SPG equipped with a 105mm howitzer!

-New mission mode "Assault": Attack enemy line with allies, eliminate as many enemies as possible within the time limit.

-Optimized AI pathfinding. Additionally, all AI vehicles now come with Neutral Steering upgrade, which was a tough decision for me.

-The target location for commanding allies to move has been changed to the mouse point, and the shortcut key to recall allies has been changed to a long press of the C key.

0.8.11 Beta

-New Vehicle: M36 "Jackson," a tank destroyer equipped with a 90mm cannon!

-New Keyword "Open Top": Sight +15%, Crew resistance -20%

-New Attribute "Armor Resistance": Reducing the damage taken by the armor, up to 90% reduction

-New Hull Upgrade "Surface Hardening": Armor resistance +10%

-Secondary weapons on L3CC and Sd.Kfz.2 now fire automatically

-Added some new character combat dialogue

-Applied universal camo textures for all light tanks for improved appearance

-Fixed a bug where Italian vehicles didn't correctly match turret paint

-Optimized turret display styles for M12, M41M, M16, and Deacon

0.8.10 Beta

-New vehicle: Ferdinand, a tank destroyer converted from the Porsche Tiger!

-The universal camo system has finally been implemented, and now the turret camo will change according to the hull! (However, most textures are not yet complete though) This feature can be toggled in the game settings.

-Vehicles that have completed a campaign will now display a special icon⭐

-Fixed issues where the range of some turrets didn't match card data, mainly with HEAT rounds. Removed the "muzzle velocity" attribute and unified it into the "range" attribute, which will affect shell velocity and effective range.

-Killing all enemies will now result in an immediate victory in Capture mode.

-Fixed the bug where the mg turret of the Crusader Mk.II has a very short range.