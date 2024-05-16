 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deep Rock Galactic update for 16 May 2024

Season 05 release date announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 14389127 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 12:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Miners,

When we released that cryptic teaser on Tuesday, many of you keen-eyed gamers were impressively quick to spot the numbers that we'd hidden in the image.

It wasn't long before you cracked the code: 06 13 24.
In other words, Deep Rock Galactic's Season 05: 'DRILLING DEEPER' is releasing on:

JUNE 13 2024

It'll hit Playstation and Xbox up to two weeks after that, following the usual console certification delay.

The dust still hasn't settled on the key art. We'll clear the dust away and publish the full artwork next week, along with some other goodies. Keep your eyes peeled.

Oh also, we've received a strange transmission. Something we haven't seen before.


With Love,
-The Ghost Ship Crew

Changed depots in internal_testing branch

View more data in app history for build 14389127
Windows 64-bit Deep Rock Galactic Content Depot 548431
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link