Season 05 release date announcement

Hello Miners,

When we released that cryptic teaser on Tuesday, many of you keen-eyed gamers were impressively quick to spot the numbers that we'd hidden in the image.

It wasn't long before you cracked the code: 06 13 24.

In other words, Deep Rock Galactic's Season 05: 'DRILLING DEEPER' is releasing on:

JUNE 13 2024

It'll hit Playstation and Xbox up to two weeks after that, following the usual console certification delay.

The dust still hasn't settled on the key art. We'll clear the dust away and publish the full artwork next week, along with some other goodies. Keep your eyes peeled.

Oh also, we've received a strange transmission. Something we haven't seen before.



With Love,

-The Ghost Ship Crew