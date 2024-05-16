Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.71

Share · View all patches · Build 14389055 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 14:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Version 1.71 of Knights of the Chalice 2 has landed. It adds two important new feats, fixes lots of bugs, and creates new opportunities for custom modules to shine!

New Feats: Added two new feats accessible to all the character classes: Excellent Two-Weapon Fighting , and Graceful Charge . Graceful Charge allows you to bypass creatures when charging , especially if you also have the feat Overrun . Very useful for all melee classes! Excellent Two-Weapon Fighting reduces or eliminates the attack-roll penalties when fighting with two weapons . Great if you'd like to use two large weapons and your character isn't a Fighter or Gladiator ! Fighters and Gladiators can receive a different benefit if they take the feat. Thank you so much Kyle for these awesome feat suggestions!

Added two new feats accessible to all the character classes: , and . Graceful Charge allows you to bypass creatures when , especially if you also have the feat . Very useful for all melee classes! Excellent Two-Weapon Fighting reduces or eliminates the attack-roll penalties when fighting with . Great if you'd like to use two large weapons and your character isn't a or ! Fighters and Gladiators can receive a different benefit if they take the feat. Thank you so much for these awesome feat suggestions! Engine: Spells with a line area of effect will now stop when hitting a tall obstacle (being defined as any square of altitude 15 ft above the origin square or higher). The reason for this change is that I've seen the AI use Lightning Bolt through castle towers, which doesn't seem right.

Spells with a will now stop when hitting a tall obstacle (being defined as any square of altitude 15 ft above the origin square or higher). The reason for this change is that I've seen the AI use Lightning Bolt through castle towers, which doesn't seem right. Engine: Large creatures, when squeezing, won't take falling damage when one of the squares they occupy changes altitude (unless it's the creature's 'main' square, the top-left corner of the area occupied).

Large creatures, when squeezing, won't take when one of the squares they occupy changes altitude (unless it's the creature's 'main' square, the top-left corner of the area occupied). Engine: Added a few speed optimisations to accelerate the AI and gameplay.

Added a few speed optimisations to accelerate the AI and gameplay. Module Editor: In the Module Editor, you can now set for a module a custom (1000 730 pixels) introduction screen , a custom (1000 730) title image that will appear on top of the introduction screen, a custom music for the introduction screen, a custom music for the party-creation screen, a custom music for the character-creation screens one and two, a custom music for the character-creation screens three and four, and a custom music for the 'Escape' menu during play. Please go to your module's Module Data screen to set these.

In the Module Editor, you can now set for a module a custom (1000 730 pixels) , a custom (1000 730) that will appear on top of the introduction screen, a for the introduction screen, a custom music for the party-creation screen, a custom music for the character-creation screens one and two, a custom music for the character-creation screens three and four, and a custom music for the 'Escape' menu during play. Please go to your module's screen to set these. Module Editor: In the Script Editor, added the possibility to retrieve the 'Name of the item user or caster' . This allows us to have items that apply an effect or cast a spell directly on the character holding the item. Thank you so much Kai for the heads up in the forums!

In the Script Editor, added the possibility to retrieve the . This allows us to have items that apply an effect or cast a spell directly on the character holding the item. Thank you so much for the heads up in the forums! Bug Fix: Fixed a bug with the Mage Knight feat Improved Shocking Grasp not improving the damage from Shocking Grasp and Greater Shocking Grasp. Thank you so much Christiano !

Fixed a bug with the feat not improving the damage from Shocking Grasp and Greater Shocking Grasp. Thank you so much ! Bug Fix: Fixed a bug with the Wizard spell Globe of Invulnerability having no effect. Thank you so much Christiano and frgrndrgns for the heads up!

Fixed a bug with the spell having no effect. Thank you so much and for the heads up! Bug Fix: Fixed a source of crashes when using the Delay action in large battles. Thank you Christiano for the bug report!

Fixed a when using the in large battles. Thank you for the bug report! Bug Fix: When creating a Rogue character, the game will now require you to select a Rogue specialisation . Thank you Christiano for the heads up!

When creating a character, the game will now require you to select a . Thank you for the heads up! Bug Fix: Fixed a bug with the Cleric/Bishop feat Fast Touch Domain Powers . Thank you so much Christiano for the heads-up!

Fixed a bug with the feat . Thank you so much for the heads-up! Bug Fix: Fixed a bug that occurred whenever a script command would remove from a dual-wielding character his or her main-hand weapon. Thank you Kyle for the heads-up!

Fixed a bug that occurred whenever a script command would remove from a his or her main-hand weapon. Thank you for the heads-up! Bug Fix: Fixed a bug with the spell Produce Flame not getting empowered when cast by Fire Druids . Thank you Christiano for the heads-up!

Fixed a bug with the spell not getting empowered when cast by . Thank you for the heads-up! Bug Fix: Fixed errors associated with the feat Epic Overrun .

Fixed errors associated with the feat . Graphics: Fixed a graphics issue associated with Dwarf paperdoll images .

Fixed a graphics issue associated with . Augury of Chaos: Added a line in the Quest Journal entry for the quest of the Vanishing Sword highlighting the fact that if you go to any location not leading you towards the sword, the quest will be marked as cancelled. Thank you Kyle !

Added a line in the Quest Journal entry for the quest of the highlighting the fact that if you go to any location not leading you towards the sword, the quest will be marked as cancelled. Thank you ! Help Entries: Improved the in-game description of the spell Halt Undead and, in the help entry for magic weapons , added a note saying that you need at least a +1 enhancement value on a weapon or armour in order to enchant the item with other enchantment types like Flaming .

Improved the in-game description of the spell and, in the help entry for , added a note saying that you need at least a on a weapon or armour in order to enchant the item with other enchantment types like . Weapon/Armour Enchantment: In the weapon and armour enchantment interface, a note '+1 Required' will appear when the selected item hasn't yet received any enchantment. Thank you so much Kyle for the heads up!

Please don't hesitate to email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if you find any bugs and annoyances, so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game may be very helpful, too.

Thank You So Much For Your Support, Fearless Heroes of the Realm! Enjoy :-)