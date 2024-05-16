 Skip to content

I.D.F.K. update for 16 May 2024

Update Notes for May 16, 2024

Last edited 16 May 2024 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Small bug fixes and adjustments. Swapped Engine versions from Epic Games to Source Code
Added Dedicated Servers (Files aren't public)
Dedicated Servers read from a config file for server name and server slots called Config.cfg in main server directory

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1936431
