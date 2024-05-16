Release Notes - Update 1.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14388816 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 11:59:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new Update for you! Space Junkers have expanded their prospecting empire and bring with them loads more Blocks! As well as the new Blocks, Rusty has also got some new missions for you to complete.

There are some new work-in-progress R&D Labs Blocks for you to test out, including Ornithopter wings!

We've also swapped some Blocks over to Space Junkers as well as made a tonne of other design tweaks, quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

Enjoy!

New Blocks:

Space Junkers Scrapheap Juicer

Space Junkers Angled Girder

Space Junkers Jagged Girder

Space Junkers T-Shaped Girder

Space Junkers Debris Rover

Space Junkers Small Bullbar Armour Plate

Space Junkers Medium Bullbar Armour Plate

Space Junkers Cornered Bullbar Armour Plate

Space Junkers Large Bullbar Armour Plate

Space Junkers Battlecry Cab Armour Plate

Space Junkers Warcry Cab Armour Plate

Space Junkers Battler Cab

Space Junkers Fuel Tank

Space Junkers Armoured Radar

Space Junkers Rotating Anchor

Space Junkers Bulkhead Light

Space Junkers Turbo Booster

Space Junkers Block Magnet

Space Junkers Scraphead A.I Module

Space Junker Sticky Bomb Mortar

Space Junkers Hemispherical Roller

Space Junkers Spiked Armour Plate

Space Junkers Spiked Corner Armour Plate

Space Junkers Spiked Girder

Space Junkers Spiked Tusk

Space Junkers Screw Track

Space Junkers Block Deconstructor

Space Junkers Anchored Scavenging SCU

Space Junkers Component Break-aparter

R&D Only

Reticule Research Tech Movement Axis Controller

Reticule Research Tech Rotation Controller

Reticule Research Tech Throttle Controller

Reticule Research Logic Toggle

Reticule Research Logic Latch

Reticule Research Logic Multiplexer

Reticule Research Left Ornithopter Wing

Reticule Research Right Ornithopter Wing

New Missions

Rusty's Junkyard Quiz #1

Rusty's Junkyard Quiz #2

Rusty's Junkyard Quiz #3

Rusty's Junkyard Quiz #4

Novice Junk Crafter I

Novice Junk Scrapper I

Advanced Junk Crafter I

Advanced Junk Crafter II

Advanced Junk Scrapper I

Advanced Junk Scrapper II

Expert Junk Crafter I

Expert Junk Crafter II

Expert Junk Scrapper I

Expert Junk Scrapper II

Non-unique missions to Space Junkers Progression, i.e. Gangland, Special Delivery etc...

Block Adjustments:

Note: We do not foresee these changes affecting any existing Snapshots that feature these Blocks.

The GeoCorp Scrap Gun, GeoCorp Catapult and Reticule Research Electric Precision Ray have moved to Space Junkers. Therefore the following changes have been made to these Blocks:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Old[/th]

[th]New[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GeoCorp Scrap Gun[/td]

[td]Space Junkers Scrap Gun[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GeoCorp Catapult[/td]

[td]Space Junkers Blast Barrell Bomber[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Reticule Research Electric Precision Ray[/td]

[td]Space Junkers Precision Laser[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

The Reticule Research Signal Receiver has had its antenna removed:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Old[/th]

[th]New[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Size: 1x2x1 [/td]

[td]Size 1x1x1 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Design Tweaks

Updated Space Junkers Junkyard Spinner crafting recipe to use the correct Better Future Wheels to match its model

Updated Rusty Cab crafting recipe

Rebalanced GeoCorp Repair Bubble, so it doesn't eat away as much power as before

Updated the Grade and Rarity of the majority of initial Space Junkers blocks from last update

Space Junkers One Block, Space Junkers Two Block & Space Junkers Four Block received a buff in HP

Space Junkers Geode Rumbler, Space Junkers Junkyard Rainmaker & Space Junkers Rustic Cannon received a buff in HP & DPS

Rebalanced Space Junkers Rubble Runner to give it more grip when driving

Quality of Life Improvements

Large Blocks now more gracefully enter SCUs

SpawnBlock Command autocomplete now includes modded block names

SpawnTech Command from snapshots

Added Space Junkers Steam Workshop tag

Circuits & Systems Debug. Use 'Circuits.EnableDebugger' in the Command Input to open the Circuits & Systems Debug panel.

Bug Fixes