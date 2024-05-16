 Skip to content

Eco update for 16 May 2024

Hotfix 10.2.4 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 14388778 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Citizens,
we have just released Hotfix 10.2.4 to address the following issues:

Balance:
  • Changed: Upgrades now also benefit from crafting time reduction by modules and provide some experience towards the Self Improvement skill. (Experience will be revisited later)
  • Fixed: Recipes with static ingredients were not affected by config multipliers.
  • Fixed: Some recipes with static ingredients did not benefit from crafting time reduction by modules.
Civics:
  • Fixed: Civic powers that weren't created during the current play session could not be used by title holders.
  • Fixed: "Ignore Auth" action for laws was not working.

