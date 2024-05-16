🔥 New Update coming tomorrow, makes you carry up to two Weapons!

Greetings Soulslingers!

We are busy working on new Early Access contents for Soulslinger, the third Early Access update will land next month. BUT of course we also read the feedback that you share with us, and there is a lot of really interesting stuff.

And that's why - SURPRISE! - there will be a new quality of life/user feedback update tomorrow that will bring Soulslinger to version 0.452 - and to the next level! I'll share the complete changelog with you tomorrow, but I'd like to tease some of it already. Because I can't wait to share the cool new fetures and improvements with you!

With the update you will be able to carry not just one, but two (!) weapons from tomorrow! You will equip one weapon before the round as usual, but you will find more weapons out in the game world, their level, damage and bonus stats are randomized. The inventory screen will then contain information about the owned weapons (damage, bonus stats, perks, etc.).

There will be more improvements, fixes and balancing tweaks, but we'll save those for the release of the update tomorrow.

So long, friends. See you tomorrow for update 0.452!

Ede out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429240/Soulslinger_Envoy_of_Death/