 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grim Tides update for 16 May 2024

1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14388627 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 11:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • replaced some dungeon backgrounds with darker variants
  • upscaled and desaturated town and other misc artwork
  • desaturated and increased contrast for some enemy avatars
  • improved loot for boss and miniboss enemies

Changed files in this update

Depot 2341031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link