- replaced some dungeon backgrounds with darker variants
- upscaled and desaturated town and other misc artwork
- desaturated and increased contrast for some enemy avatars
- improved loot for boss and miniboss enemies
Grim Tides update for 16 May 2024
1.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update