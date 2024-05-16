Improved Multiplayer emote and chat screens.
Multiplayer Game Type selection readability enhancements.
Friends Screen checkboxes auto-tick for online players.
Improved Laugh Emote.
BULLCRAP! update for 16 May 2024
Version 1.78 - Multiplayer Enhancements
