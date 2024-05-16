 Skip to content

BULLCRAP! update for 16 May 2024

Version 1.78 - Multiplayer Enhancements

Version 1.78 - Build 14388508 - Last edited 16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved Multiplayer emote and chat screens.
Multiplayer Game Type selection readability enhancements.
Friends Screen checkboxes auto-tick for online players.
Improved Laugh Emote.

