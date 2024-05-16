A previous patch made it so obstacles inside a boss arena would be destroyed, and kept respawning.
This patch makes it so obstacles are not destroyed, only disabled, fixing the issue.
Cellfish update for 16 May 2024
Patch 1.1.4
