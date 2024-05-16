 Skip to content

Cellfish update for 16 May 2024

Patch 1.1.4

Patch 1.1.4

Build 14388489 · Last edited 16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A previous patch made it so obstacles inside a boss arena would be destroyed, and kept respawning.
This patch makes it so obstacles are not destroyed, only disabled, fixing the issue.

