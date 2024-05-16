Bugfix: Fixed an issue where the first aid kit was not working correctly in combat.
Bugfix: Fixed issues related to Horn's traits when he is a partner.
Bugfix: Fixed an issue where characters with the 'Severely Injured' trait could recover to full health during interludes and not remain unconscious.
Bugfix: Fixed an issue where damage immunity effects did not work against Gioia's instant kill abilities.
Feature: Exploration module editor test version launched.
Depersonalization update for 16 May 2024
v1.5.50 Update
Bugfix: Fixed an issue where the first aid kit was not working correctly in combat.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update