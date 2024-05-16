v1.5.50 Update

Bugfix: Fixed an issue where the first aid kit was not working correctly in combat.

Bugfix: Fixed issues related to Horn's traits when he is a partner.

Bugfix: Fixed an issue where characters with the 'Severely Injured' trait could recover to full health during interludes and not remain unconscious.

Bugfix: Fixed an issue where damage immunity effects did not work against Gioia's instant kill abilities.

Feature: Exploration module editor test version launched.