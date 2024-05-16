 Skip to content

Braid, Anniversary Edition update for 16 May 2024

Update notes for May 16th. Happy Thursday!

Last edited 16 May 2024 – 13:09:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Restored World 4 audio timings to their OG speeds
  • Restored the OG Chinese translations for the story text
  • Fixed flickering ladders in World 1-1 at some frame rates
  • Fixed confusing World 8 commentary door order
  • Fixed falling through the floor after completing the game and playing a commentary in World 0-0
  • Improved support for OLED Steam Deck and for Steam Deck frame rate limiter
  • Enabled variable frame rate when vsync is explicitly disabled

