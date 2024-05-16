- Restored World 4 audio timings to their OG speeds
- Restored the OG Chinese translations for the story text
- Fixed flickering ladders in World 1-1 at some frame rates
- Fixed confusing World 8 commentary door order
- Fixed falling through the floor after completing the game and playing a commentary in World 0-0
- Improved support for OLED Steam Deck and for Steam Deck frame rate limiter
- Enabled variable frame rate when vsync is explicitly disabled
Braid, Anniversary Edition update for 16 May 2024
Update notes for May 16th. Happy Thursday!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
