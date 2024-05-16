Fight'N'Jokes Released!

Today, we are thrilled to announce the release of Fight'N'Jokes version 1.2.26!

This project has been a deeply personal journey for us, as we've worked tirelessly to restore a beloved 90s classic and add online gameplay to a game that was never intended for such an experience. Our goal has always been to breathe new life into a game that was once forgotten, and to share our passion and story with the world. Despite not having a publisher, we've priced the game as low as possible to ensure it's accessible to everyone who wants to join us on this adventure.

This release is just the beginning of our journey. We are committed to growing and improving Fight'N'Jokes, and to creating new legendary versions that will bring joy to both old-school retrogamers and a new generation of players. We invite you to not just play our game, but to become a part of our community. Your feedback and suggestions are invaluable to us, and we can't wait to hear from you.

If you're unsure about purchasing the game, we encourage you to try the demo first. It's a small taste of the magic that awaits you in the full game. Thank you for your support and for joining us on this incredible adventure. Together, we'll make Fight'N'Jokes a game to remember.

With heartfelt thanks,

The Mental Drink Team