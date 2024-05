Share · View all patches · Build 14388192 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 11:13:20 UTC by Wendy

Just launch game and get new Puzzles pack:)

The pack will introduce you to the works of prominent artists of the 18th - 19th centuries who painted Ukraine and preserved images of past epochs for us.

Wikipedia can tell you more about Vyshyvanka.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vyshyvanka

Enjoy!