Nebraska DLC Release + Sports Paint Jobs Pack Release

Today is the day, engines at the ready! The Nebraska DLC for American Truck Simulator releases today and we can't wait for you to get haulin'. Are you ready to explore Cornhusker State and that it has to offer? Let's get get cruising!

**The Nebraska DLC Releases Today at

10:00am PDT / 12:00pm CDT / 7:00pm CEST / 9:00pm GST

1:00am SGT ⁺¹ / 3:00am AEST ⁺¹ / 5:00am NZST ⁺¹**



We cannot wait for your to embark on your first journey into Nebraska. Our team has been working hard to ensure everything is running smoothly for its release. From bug smashing to putting in additional polish on the map, we're ready for you to explore and deliver across the State!



Take your time and enjoy every moment as you discover these features:

Deliver to 12 explorable cities including Lincoln, Omaha, North Platte, or Grand Island

See several landmarks unique to Nebraska such as Carhenge, Scott Bluff National Monument, Archway Monument, McConaughy Lake, and many other memorials and iconic murals

Become a trucker transporting goods to Nebraska's key industries – RV dealers, Utility Vehicle Factory, Soybean factories and various custom made farms

Deliver cargo to the Sugar Beet Factory located in Scottsbluff, with its iconic tall storage silos

Experience the brand new dynamic loading & unloading feature while delivering to selected agricultural depots

Play a crucial role in one of America's major agricultural states. Transport corn, soybeans, sugar beat, grain and other produce that sustain Nebraska's farming legacy

Pick up cargo at the world’s largest train yard, the Baily Yard in North Platte and become a direct link to the state’s expansive railroad network

Enjoy trucking through 20 scenic towns (settlements)

Drive through expansive prairies, providing unforgettable views

Discover hidden treasures of Nebraska’s countryside, viewpoints, easter eggs, and follow the historic Oregon Trail

























From cities large and small to the handcrafted unique agricultural industries found across the region, Nebraska has something new to explore around every corner.





























The Great Plains Calling! Steam Bundle

The Nebraska DLC is also being added as a part of The Great Plains Calling! Bundle on Steam. It's a convenient way to fill in the gaps in your DLC collection for American Truck Simulator. Dive into the diverse landscapes of Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas and now Nebraska - all part of the package we've crafted for truckers looking to long haul across the States!

This bundle operates on a "Complete the set" basis, ensuring you only pay for the DLCs that are not already in your library. Be sure to take a look and not to miss out on any discounts!

Special Transport DLC - New Cargoes

Drivers looking for a challenging delivery can find 2 new Special Transport cargo options. Located in the city of Lincoln, the Motor Manufacturing Factory produces a range of consumer products, as well as Rail Cars for public transportation systems. Owners of the Special Transport DLC will have the opportunity to haul these unique cargoes in Nebraska.





This includes the transport of a Metro Wagon from the Motor Manufacturing Factory, as-well as covered Train Wagon from other locations. Think you can take on this oversized load through the Cornhusker State? Be sure to keep an eye for its listing on the Job Market.

Looking to help deliver oversized loads? Check out the Special Transport DLC for American Truck Simulator on Steam.

Release Live Stream



Can't wait to get trucking in Nebraska? Join Petr & Alex for our Nebraska DLC Release Live Stream! Featuring Special Guests involved in the development of this new expansion, a chance to WIN the Nebraska DLC + Sports Paint Job Pack, and more! Don't miss out, Tune in at our official Twitch or YouTube channels from 4:00 PM CEST onwards.

Cruising Nebraska Event



Excited to get driving? Don't forget, you can also join in on the #CruisingNebraska World of Trucks event, where you can earn unique in-game rewards! We are asking you, our #BestCommunityEver to help contribute and complete the community goal of driving 125,000,000 miles (201,168,000 km) while delivering cargo to or from any city in Nebraska. You can also complete a personal goal to earn yourself a WoTr acheivement and a hanging Box Turtle ornament. You can read more about this event in the dedicated blog post.



We also have another unique gift for you. If you take any External Contract or External Market job TO or FROM the city of Lincoln, you'll earn the lovely Archie the Mammoth plush, which can be used as a cabin accessory. Standing at 14 feet tall, it's real life counterpart can be found on display at the State University in Lincoln. This giant is somewhat a of a mascot in town, so you should definitely consider having this smaller one to ride along with you during your long journeys in Nebraska.

Sports Paint Jobs Pack

But that's not all! With the release of Nebraska, we are also excited to release the all-new Sports Paint Jobs Pack alongside the Nebraska release at 7pm CEST today. Slam dunk onlookers with eye-catching designs that scream team spirit! From the court to the ring, these paint jobs will have your truck looking like a heavyweight champion in no time.



Each one of the designs included in this DLC has been handcrafted by our talented artists & vehicle teams to turn your Truck & Trailer into the ultimate sports enthusiast rig.



Ready to hit the road with style that'll make even the toughest coach give you a high-five? Let's take a look at what this pack has to offer.















With 5 matching Truck & Trailer paintjobs, this pack is sure to turn heads on the road! Included in this pack are the paintjobs:

Touchdown!

Slam Dunk!

King of the Ring

Home Run

Goal for Glory











Be sure to be team player and share your screenshots or videos of your Sports themed rig with us on Twitter/X, Instagram, Facebook or TikTok once you get your hands on it.

