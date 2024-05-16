 Skip to content

蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 16 May 2024

Update 0.5.19

16 May 2024

  • The treasure rooms are more likely to appear after the 25th level and at higher levels.
  • Graphics Quality" was added to the settings. This affects the quality of shadows and distant objects.
  • The number of levels in the "Zekkyo" was one less than in other areas, so it was increased by one.
  • Adjustment of potions: green...100 + 5% recovery of max HP, red...300 + 10% of max HP, increase in the price sold in the store.
  • The movement speed of monsters with increased lvl was limited to a certain value.
  • The attack speed is now affected during slashing attacks with the special attack "Sword Chain" with a sword.
  • Improved the ability to return to the ground when the ground is penetrated on the boss floor of the Divin Demon Castle.
  • Adjustment of the Scroll of Strong Wind: The range of the scroll has been increased.
  • Adjustment of the Scroll of Explosion: changed the power from 100% magic to 60% physical + 60% magic.

