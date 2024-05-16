- The treasure rooms are more likely to appear after the 25th level and at higher levels.
- Graphics Quality" was added to the settings. This affects the quality of shadows and distant objects.
- The number of levels in the "Zekkyo" was one less than in other areas, so it was increased by one.
- Adjustment of potions: green...100 + 5% recovery of max HP, red...300 + 10% of max HP, increase in the price sold in the store.
- The movement speed of monsters with increased lvl was limited to a certain value.
- The attack speed is now affected during slashing attacks with the special attack "Sword Chain" with a sword.
- Improved the ability to return to the ground when the ground is penetrated on the boss floor of the Divin Demon Castle.
- Adjustment of the Scroll of Strong Wind: The range of the scroll has been increased.
- Adjustment of the Scroll of Explosion: changed the power from 100% magic to 60% physical + 60% magic.
蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 16 May 2024
Update 0.5.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update