Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 16 May 2024

Korea Dynasty 0.7.11 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14387901 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 10:52:13 UTC

Improvements

Item

  • Silk Jeogori 3 clothing item has been added.
  • Silk Skirt 3 costume item has been added.
  • “Suhye” costume item has been added.
  • “Ayam” costume item has been added.
  • “Neoul” costume item has been added.

System

  • Hitting the NPC's head with a ranged weapon can cause greater damage.

Balance

  • Additional damage when attacking in stealth mode has been slightly lowered.

Player

  • Player's hair and beard have been improved to look more natural.
  • Mining motion has been slightly changed.

