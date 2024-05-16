Korea Dynasty 0.7.11 Update

Improvements
Item
- Silk Jeogori 3 clothing item has been added.
- Silk Skirt 3 costume item has been added.
- “Suhye” costume item has been added.
- “Ayam” costume item has been added.
- “Neoul” costume item has been added.
System
- Hitting the NPC's head with a ranged weapon can cause greater damage.
Balance
- Additional damage when attacking in stealth mode has been slightly lowered.
Player
- Player's hair and beard have been improved to look more natural.
- Mining motion has been slightly changed.
Changed files in this update