『HEART of CROWN Online』Ver1.0.7patch note&New Card Introduct・Supply Replacement

Revision Details

・Fixed a bug where the discard pile of the opponent across the table could not be viewed.

・Fixed a bug where the effect of reducing purchase costs was also being applied to the displayed cost when acquiring cards.

・Implemented additional measures to address an issue where the game would not start properly.

・Addressed an issue where the game would not start properly when returning to the title screen from a CPU match and trying to start another CPU match.

・Changed the warning condition for using "Curse Witch" to "when no coins are generated and there is no 'Apprentice Maid' in hand."

・Added a warning when using the shortcut for bulk playing territory cards if there are no valid targets for "Adventurer" or "City Development."

・Improved the card purchase animation for other players to make it clearer which cards were purchased.

・Added new cards.

・Fixed other bugs.

New Card Introduction

『Battering Ram』

The card has the effect of discarding cards kept in other players' Domains.

It will be effective to build a deck that can generate a lot of coins without relying on keeping, or to nominating a Princess after buying a SUCCESSION card first.

Although it has a 1-draw effect, the card itself does not generate coins, so be mindful of when you purchase it.

Replaced the supply for both CPU and online matches.

After the update, these will be the 5 supplies.

The next replacement is scheduled for May 24th.