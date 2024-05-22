Update 1.5 - Editor leaves Beta

Dungeons 4 Introduces User-Generated Content to Console

With Update 1.5. Creators on PC can use the editor to create content for players on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 to download and play!

Rejoice! The Ultimate Evil has decreed that all players shall have access to enjoy player-created content. From today, those who wish to unearth these player-generated-gems need only venture to the Mod.io section from the main menu, select from the vast array of maps, and prepare to destroy their foes in new and exciting ways.

Additionally, Update 1.5 also includes Possession Mode, allowing the Micromanaging Evil to slip into the minds of its minions to ensure they are making the best Evil use of their time.

The editor allows aspiring developers of evil access to the same tools used by Realmforge Studios when building levels, including creating unique objectives, unique spawn conditions for units, and even adding custom dialogue. The only limit to the possibilities is how diabolical you are willing to be in pursuit of true evil!

Mod.io (Download Mods)

Mod.io access has been added to consoles. Players can now subscribe to and manage their mods via this new interface.

Level Editor

The Level Editor has now been fully released. After implementation of community feedback, polishing, and improvements, the Editor is no longer in its Beta phase.

Additional fixes and features have been included in the Editor. Additional feature requests through the community and modding workshop have also been included.

Possess Snots!

The new spell “Possess Little Snot” has been added to the game. This spell allows you to slip from your godlike position into the dungeon's simplest creature: A little Snot. “Work! Work! Wait, do I have to do all this myself now?”

UI/UX

The main menu has been reworked. "Community Content" has been added to the main menu. When selecting "Community Maps", the downloaded maps can be played here (access to the downloaded maps is also possible via the "Skirmish" menu). When selecting "Find More Maps" the Mod.io interface opens. This is where all community content can be managed. [PC only] When selecting "Editor", the player can edit or create new maps.

The tile marker iconography has been improved to allow for better recognition of the iconography for colour vision impaired players.

The size of unit names now changes correctly after adjusting the Font Size in the options menu.

Single target spells now highlight their target correctly.

The unit dungeon tooltip is now displayed correctly when you hover over a unit while it is standing in a dungeon room.

Fixed an issue where mini-map icons of imprisoned enemies were being displayed incorrectly after loading a save game.

Improved an error message when trying to build a work unit / gimmick outside of a room.

Gamepad (Controller)

Improved the tutorial of the introduction to the spell menu when using a game pad.

The handling of ring-menus when using the game pad has been adjusted.

The speed of scrolling within the level selection has been adjusted when using a gamepad.

[PS5 Only] The speed of scrolling within the options menu has been adjusted when using a gamepad.

The scrolling of the game hint menu has been improved when using a gamepad.

Controls

Fixed input issues when using both a mouse and controller.

Improved the behaviour when using CTRL+Click on a unit portrait in the unit selection.

Other