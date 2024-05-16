Development Branch update - v1.005-dev-03

Share · View all patches · Build 14387712 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.005-dev-03) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version adds a lot of new content! Let us know what you think about all of it!

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v1.005-dev-03 - Temporary changelog :

New World Vegetation spawners: Trees will automatically appear in some places in your world depending on what seeds you placed in tree spreaders.

Added explosable rocks in wrecks and added explosives to wreck loots

Translations update

Removed wheat from animal feeder recipe

Fixed colliders issues in wrecks

New types of rooms in procedural wrecks with fusion generators to switch on lights and open safe rooms

Various fixes to environment sectors

Sounds added to the new creature

Fixed issues with wreck generation in multiplayer

Map UI manipulation speed increased

SofaAngle can be deconstructed again

Added hover text for explodable rocks

Reduced explosives range

Foundations can be built through rocks and trees now

Fixed an issue with instances loots generation

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games