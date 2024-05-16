Development Branch update - v1.005-dev-03

Hello Terraformers!
We've just updated a new version (v1.005-dev-03) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This version adds a lot of new content! Let us know what you think about all of it!
Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.
v1.005-dev-03 - Temporary changelog :
- New World Vegetation spawners: Trees will automatically appear in some places in your world depending on what seeds you placed in tree spreaders.
- Added explosable rocks in wrecks and added explosives to wreck loots
- Translations update
- Removed wheat from animal feeder recipe
- Fixed colliders issues in wrecks
- New types of rooms in procedural wrecks with fusion generators to switch on lights and open safe rooms
- Various fixes to environment sectors
- Sounds added to the new creature
- Fixed issues with wreck generation in multiplayer
- Map UI manipulation speed increased
- SofaAngle can be deconstructed again
- Added hover text for explodable rocks
- Reduced explosives range
- Foundations can be built through rocks and trees now
- Fixed an issue with instances loots generation
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed depots in internal branch