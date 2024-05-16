 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 16 May 2024

1.1.6

16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the Acid Hammer sometimes despawning when it should not
  • Other healing methods will regenerate the Spike Shield too
  • Spicy Nut and Vibrant Crystal will shoot projectiles when touching a surface
  • Added sfx to Fire Slash when it spawns the flame

