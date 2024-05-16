- Fixed the Acid Hammer sometimes despawning when it should not
- Other healing methods will regenerate the Spike Shield too
- Spicy Nut and Vibrant Crystal will shoot projectiles when touching a surface
- Added sfx to Fire Slash when it spawns the flame
Lone Fungus update for 16 May 2024
1.1.6
