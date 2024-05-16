v0.9010 update announcement

1.Fix the bug of weapon UI display error

2. Fix the bug that [Yin Yang Liang Yi Qi] does not take effect

3. Fix the damage range and impact bug of [Infinite Karma Fire]

4. Fix the bug that the effect of [Endless Life] does not take effect.

5. Fix the bug that the realm magical power of [Spirit Pill to nourish the body] does not have normal equipment.

6. Fixed the bug that the effect of [Strength of Fighting] does not take effect.

7. Fix the bug where you may be killed directly during the chaos transition stage

8. Fix the bug that caused the game to not run properly after going back in time in [The River of Time]

9. Fix the bug that the second layer effect of [Xuan Mi] does not decrease with the flow of energy.

10. Fixed the bug of incorrect damage value received by [Fusion Sword] and [Yin Shen]

11. Added some interactive prompts

12. The UI stay time is lengthened when receiving prop rewards.

13. The left display when activating the Avenue Rules becomes more obvious and can clearly distinguish the classes.

14. Turn down the attack sound effect of [Sword Shatters Mountains and Rivers]

15. The attack action of the weapon [Stars] has been redone.

16. Reduce the brightness of some special effects