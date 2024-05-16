 Skip to content

哈希绿洲（Hash Oasis） update for 16 May 2024

"Hash Oasis" May 16th Version Update

16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version update content

  1. New benefits add user private experience card, and interact with high-quality little sister voice scene
  2. Add game backpack function
  3. Add gift play
  4. Control center interaction optimization

