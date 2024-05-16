May 1st Update 5A

Hello everyone!

Can you believe it's already May? I can't believe how fast time has passed. Today is May 16th, which means it's update day. The next update to look forward to will be on the 31st of this month. Although this update may not affect your save. I would recommend most times to start a new game just as a new save to ensure no bugs surface.

I would like to thank you all for your support and consideration, whether you've purchased my game or wishlisted it. You are making my solo dev dream possible. I really mean it. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without your support, so for that, I am forever grateful. Let's jump into the update information.

In this update, I focused mostly on improving and overhauling the sound effects of all enemies and players, as well as adding a new area called White Shallows, which is the first level of Chapter 2. It's quite a big level, so please be patient as more side quests will be added, enemies, etc.

Here are the points that this update has focused on in more detail:

Interlinking area between Chapter 1 (Ch 1) to Chapter 2 (Ch 2) has been finished. All quests have been linked between each other, and NPCs' dialogue and everything works accordingly. This has allowed me to remove the “Early access notice” and move it to Ch 2, White Shallows' first level.

Improvements have been made to all present enemies and player sound effects for being hit and dying, including Skeleton class, Orc class, and Ghost class (along with all their individual subclasses).

Extensive Save system debugging, and fixes have been done in terms of NPCs' locations, and a different way to open doors based on quest completion has been implemented. (Not necessarily something noticeable to you, the player, but important for my ability to tell the story and create variations).

I added a new type of enemy class to the White Shallows and added all the NPCs, as well as quests to the level. Quests are playable, and one quest is dependent on what quest you have from previous levels, creating a nice link of the player’s choice.

I added 10 pieces of new armour equipment (5 of which have already been added to the quest rewards and some have been placed around the level).

Improved overall rewards in the game, making sure that most quests offer the players reasonable rewards, worthwhile of players' effort instead of just gold pieces.

Edited all the spawns to health potions from level 3 and above to medium health potions to ensure that the player can replenish their health adequately and doesn’t run out, without forcing the players to have to travel back to traders unless they wish to do so.

Thank you again for your patience and support. I will continue to work hard, and I will start setting up my targets on my Trello board for the remainder of the month.

If you run into any issues, as usual, please consider pressing F12 and giving either feedback or submitting a bug if you discover one. Anything you think should have happened? Is this normal? Just press F12; it will take a screenshot and send it over to my Trello board so I can investigate it. Every PC is different, and there is no way for me to know how the game may play on every single setup. So, your help is greatly appreciated.

If you like consider joining my discord here: https://discord.gg/gTcyg8mFfF

Thank you again for your support!