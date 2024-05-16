1.Starting from Chapter 3, the sedan bearers can take players to the mountains or other places in the city, while Chapter 6 adds more scenes.
2. Unlock and collect the "Official Rank Map" after winning the high difficulty game "Fengguan Jinjue".
3. Adjust the difficulty of some small games.
4. Modify known bugs.
5. Modify known typos.
儒林外史-范进篇 update for 16 May 2024
Updated log on May 16, 2024 (1.01)
1.Starting from Chapter 3, the sedan bearers can take players to the mountains or other places in the city, while Chapter 6 adds more scenes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update