儒林外史-范进篇 update for 16 May 2024

Updated log on May 16, 2024 (1.01)

Share · View all patches · Build 14387280 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Starting from Chapter 3, the sedan bearers can take players to the mountains or other places in the city, while Chapter 6 adds more scenes.
2. Unlock and collect the "Official Rank Map" after winning the high difficulty game "Fengguan Jinjue".
3. Adjust the difficulty of some small games.
4. Modify known bugs.
5. Modify known typos.

