Enter the world of the occult in an interactive thriller!

Enter the world of the occult in Night Book, an interactive thriller!

This update brings minor bug fixes and optimisations.

Night Book is an interactive thriller about an online interpreter who is tricked into reading an ancient book that summons a demon into her home.

Loralyn works the night shift remotely from her home, live interpreting video calls from English to French and back again. Currently pregnant, with a husband working far away and caring for her mentally ill father, she is desperately trying to keep her family together and safe – but who is she prepared to sacrifice to survive? The fiancé, the baby, her father, or herself?

FEATURES

One story, several different paths and endings.

From the producers of The Complex and Five dates.

Co-developed by the studio behind Maid of Sker.

Starring Julie Dray (Avenue 5) and Colin Salmon (Resident Evil, Mortal Engines).

A completely live action, interactive movie, filmed remotely during lockdown.

