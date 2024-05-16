5.16 Minor Update #5 Some bug fixes added to Game Room 1

Add
Small game room +1
Added the option to open and close advices in Settings
Added doorway hints that players will drop weapons and runes in their packs during the session
High difficulty added to the save, each time before entering the game must be reset.
Random room added Lost Weapon Room
The highest level is shown in rune details
Repair
Fixing Settings Restarting the game after changing the controls requires a reset
The volume of the setting screen will be loud when Death returns to the weapons hall.
Fixed shaman's voice in Level 1 without adding the sound system
Purchase runes may be loan
Fixed an issue where gems were not sucked after the third door
Fixed an issue where shaman did not drain gems after death in the first level
Fixed ui overlap between reward appearance and weapon acquisition
Future updates
Accumulator Big sword, big sword attack modified
You can find a merchant in a random room to switch between core runes and non-core runes
Add the current weapon attack variant to the blacksmith each time the cost gem changes
Enemy: An enemy that explodes upon death
Enemy: will not actively attack, will only turn on its own shield, during the shield if you attack this enemy, it will send out the electric coil slowly spread out, the electric coil trigger interval of 1 second
New rune series, related to the previous element class runes. It has to do with burning, lightning, secret springs, frost spirits. Will be able to summon the guard of the corresponding element to assist in battle.
High difficulty match +1 percent upper limit of blood reduction and blood return
