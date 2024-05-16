5.16 Minor Update #5 Some bug fixes added to Game Room 1

Add

Small game room +1

Added the option to open and close advices in Settings

Added doorway hints that players will drop weapons and runes in their packs during the session

High difficulty added to the save, each time before entering the game must be reset.

Random room added Lost Weapon Room

The highest level is shown in rune details

Repair

Fixing Settings Restarting the game after changing the controls requires a reset

The volume of the setting screen will be loud when Death returns to the weapons hall.

Fixed shaman's voice in Level 1 without adding the sound system

Purchase runes may be loan

Fixed an issue where gems were not sucked after the third door

Fixed an issue where shaman did not drain gems after death in the first level

Fixed ui overlap between reward appearance and weapon acquisition

Accumulator Big sword, big sword attack modified

You can find a merchant in a random room to switch between core runes and non-core runes

Add the current weapon attack variant to the blacksmith each time the cost gem changes

Enemy: An enemy that explodes upon death

Enemy: will not actively attack, will only turn on its own shield, during the shield if you attack this enemy, it will send out the electric coil slowly spread out, the electric coil trigger interval of 1 second

New rune series, related to the previous element class runes. It has to do with burning, lightning, secret springs, frost spirits. Will be able to summon the guard of the corresponding element to assist in battle.

High difficulty match +1 percent upper limit of blood reduction and blood return