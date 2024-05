Share · View all patches · Build 14386921 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 09:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello players !

Thanks for enjoying the game, unfortunately every is not perfectly done in the first shoot, here a small patch notes:

Bug Fixes:

Fix Czech translation

Increase the volume of ambiant background sound

Reduce the volume of button click

Fix Achievements/Success not being trigerred correctly sometime

That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !