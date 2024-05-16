Update 0.71 patch notes: New Rooms, Items, Hammer & Dagger Balancing, and Fixes

Uploaded build 0.71 to default branch

Environment:

Added two new rooms to the Dwarven Caves.





"Within the crystal hue, at the doors to an ancient path, fulfill what the bones could not."

Items:

Added new epic sword Azureshadow Blade, which can only be found on hardmode.

Added new epic trinket Vial of Poison, which can only be found on hardmode.

Added new rare torch Expedition Torch, which can be found in the Crystal Caverns.

Added new rare trinket Black Belt, which can be found in the Crystal Caverns.

Added Diamond Pickaxe to the hard mode loot pool.

Removed Diamond Pickaxe from the player's starting inventory.



Balancing:

• Dagger Balancing

Increased Basic Dagger's critical strike chance from 3%->5%, increased attack speed from 0.4 -> 0.35 seconds between swings.

Increased Snake Shanker's attack speed from 0.4 -> 0.35 seconds between swings, increased poison proc chance from 15% -> 25%.

Increased Sharpened Dagger's critical strike chance from 8%->10%, attack speed from 0.45 -> 0.4 seconds between swings.

Increased Carmine Cutter's critical strike chance from 10%->14%, increased attack speed from 0.5 -> 0.45 seconds between swings.

Increased Cobalt Dagger's attack damage from 4 -> 5, lowered attack speed from 0.4 to 0.45 seconds between swings, increased critical strike chance from 10% -> 12%.

Increased Crystal Shard Shank's critical strike chance from 12% -> 15%.

Increased Mithril Dagger's critical strike chance from 13% -> 15%.

Increased Eternal Ruby Blade's critical strike chance from 13% -> 16%.

Increased Ichorspike's critical strike chance from 15% -> 17%.

Increased Molten Dagger's attack damage from 10 -> 11, increased critical strike chance from 13% -> 15%.

Reworked Parrying Slashes to increase 20% critical strike chance per point instead of 50 critical strike damage per point.

Changed Sharpened Dagger's item proc critical damage increase from 15% -> 20%, duration from 2 -> 10 seconds, max stacks from 10 -> 4.

Removed the cooldown on Concussive Execution, reduced knockback from 25 -> 20.

Removed text popup from dagger talents Soporific Ingredient and Secret Tactics.

• Hammer Balancing

Increased the base weapon range of all hammers from 2 -> 2.2.

Increased Storm Smash's weapon damage from 14 -> 15.

Increased hammer talent "Blunt Force Trauma's critical strike damage per point from 20 -> 25.

Increased Thundering Blows slow effect from 12% -> 15% per point.

Increased hammer spell Thunder Crashes knockback multiplier from 2x -> 3x, updated description.

Swapped hammer talent Protector's talent position with Pummel.

Changed hammer talent Hammer Specialist, instead of increasing hammer weapon range by 0.2 it now increases hammer attack damage by 2.

Changed Protector to increase block chance of all players on a floor, instead of only nearby players, updated description.

Changed Retribution Aura to proc whenever any player goes down, instead of whenever any player dies, increased cooldown from 20 -> 120 seconds, can now only occur 3 times per floor.

Changed Protector's talent icon.

Changed Pummel's talent icon.

Changed Retribution Aura's talent icon.

• Torch Balancing

Increased Basic Torch's attack damage from 1 -> 2, increased critical strike chance from 1% -> 3%.

Changed torch talent Safety Torch to do its AOE around the hit player, instead of your player.

• Item Balancing

Increased the AOE range of the talent proc effects from Bat Blade, Jade Hatchet, Battle Axe, Hellish Cleaver, and Slimy Chopper.

Increased Dwarven Pickaxe's critical strike chance from 0% -> 3%, increased knockback from 5.5 -> 6.

Increased proc chance of Droogan's Slicer from 25% -> 50%.

Increased Crystalline Longsword's critical strike chance from 10% -> 13%.

Increased sword talent Hamstring's slow effect from 10% -> 13% per point.

Increased drop chance of Obsidian Pommel by 0.5%.

Slightly increased the floor beenades start spawning at.

Changed Hellish Cleaver's item proc from kills instead of critical strikes.

Changed trinket Crystal Stinger effect from dealing 1 damage per second -> 35% weapon damage per second.

Lowered Cobalt Axe's critical strike chance from 15% -> 12%.

Lowered Mithril Axe's critical strike chance from 15% -> 13%.

Lowered Lost Dwarven Axepick's critical strike chance from 15% -> 13%.

• Mob Balancing

Reduced the crimson sloshes hit box size slightly.

Changes:

Players now spawn with 2 extra starting expertise.

Lowered the beard size back to normal.

Debuffs by default can no longer be right-clicked to remove.

Fixes:

Fixed Ancient Shrine Brazier sounds not using the effects volume.

Fixed a possible error with the Ritual Altar.

Fixed spelling errors in Lost Cache.

Fixed color of rock in Extraction Room.

Fixed door on Crystal Caverns room to fix mobs not pathing through doorway.

Fixed Goblin Village spawning spiders instead of goblins.

Fixed Soporifc Ingredient not working.

Fixed Goblin Warrior's dropping Crude Goblin Spear instead of Obsidian Pommel.

Fixed the Mimic's bestiary mob view.

Fixed players being able to "Get In" the abandoned minecarts instead of using them as an exit.

Fixed duplicate large text screen pop-ups.

Fixed trinket slot appearing faded.

Fixed perks un-slotting when the game is re-opened.

Fixed Crude Goblin Spear applying dot to previously damaged mob instead of hit mob.

Fixed tasks that require you to extract with an item not completing on extraction.

Fixed Warrior's Badge having incorrect item description.

Fixed player spectating after being revived at an altar.

Fixed Ritual Altar not deleting the sacrificed item sometimes.

Fixed Circle Slot 1 wrongfully granting a starting expertise point.