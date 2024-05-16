Oddsparks Patch Notes (v.0.1.S18572)

We’ve implemented the missing translations for Tier 2/3 dialogs in the Woodlands. In addition to English and German the whole game is now also fully localized in French, Simplified Chinese and Japanese.

We’ve also taken the time and updated a lot of text issues in the existing texts and layouts. Thanks to all of you for reporting mistakes you found. There are still a few smaller things here and there that will be improved in the future, but the experience should be much better overall.

Other issues that have been addressed: