Update 1.2.0

LOADS MORE CONTENT TO UNLOCK!!! This update comes jam-packed with 14 new pieces of content, all for free. Like last time, remember that you need to actually UNLOCK them first (some you may already qualify for, so you'll unlock them as soon as you boot the game up).
NEW CONTENT:
-
TURRETS:
-
Saturn:
"all aboard the cosmic carousel."
Get ready for an all-new experience: Saturn's projectiles orbit around it, and you manually control how fast they spin + the radius of the projectile "rings"!
-
Crane:
"cells are the building blocks of life."
A wildly new approach to Genome Guardian: instead of shooting at microbes, Crane builds WALLS of death to protect itself!
-
Bouncer:
"spring-loaded security."
Innate Bounce and +200% Range always makes for a fun time!
-
Tower:
"enemy spotted, dispatching."
A turret that can eliminate any microbe with a single shot... of course, that's not the full story - you'll have to unlock it to find out!
-
Riptide:
"Twist and turn, the riptide churns."
Riptide also offers a unique playstyle - revealing any more about it would give away late-game spoilers though!
-
Jester:
????????????????
??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
-
-
PERKS:
-
Kettle:
Cooling Delay -30%! ...but don't overheat - the delay when overheated is 4 times as long.
-
Stamp:
"Stamp" a random microbe every 3s - it's guaranteed to take Critical Damage!
-
Cosmo:
An increase to Critical Damage at the cost of regular Damage - worthwhile if you're going all-in on crits.
-
Backpack:
puts a little green backpack (just a curved line lul) behind you that blocks hits!
-
Worm:
Firerate boost, but projectiles become squiggly...
-
Pot:
Size boost, and (for better or for worse) Size varies with each shot.
-
Leaf:
Speed boost, and (for better or for worse) Speed varies with each shot.
-
Nitrate:
eliminates offspring (babies/projectiles) within 50% range when hit by offspring.
-
BALANCE:
- (perk) Extinguisher: Cooling Rate -60% → -70%
- (turret) Commander: Firerate -50% → -45%
- (perk) Stone: no longer prevents the Ferrofluid perk from taking away all of your Shield when you're hit.
- (perk) Nitro: now only triggers when hit by microbes, not offspring (microbe projectiles/babies), and now only eliminates microbes, but its range is being extended from 40% to 50% (which means it'll now eliminate the microbes that stop to shoot you at mid-range).
CHANGES:
- The icons for the Nitro and Nitrate perks were swapped (so that the smaller-looking one is for offspring, while the big bottle is for microbes).
FIXES:
- Fixed the locking system breaking if you had an item locked in Classic Mode, then filled all slots of that item type (it would make the button to unlock it dissappear, effectively disabling the locking system).
- The perks introduced in 1.1.0 would say "NEW!" on their icon even after using them.
- Fixed 2 songs that never ended up playing ("Cyberpunk Computer Game | IDRA" and "Informa - Sleep Paralysis").
- Fixed Satellite not being able to trigger power-ups sometimes.
