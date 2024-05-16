Update 1.2.0

Saturn: "all aboard the cosmic carousel."

Get ready for an all-new experience: Saturn's projectiles orbit around it, and you manually control how fast they spin + the radius of the projectile "rings"!

Crane: "cells are the building blocks of life."

A wildly new approach to Genome Guardian: instead of shooting at microbes, Crane builds WALLS of death to protect itself!

Bouncer: "spring-loaded security."

Innate Bounce and +200% Range always makes for a fun time!

Tower: "enemy spotted, dispatching."

A turret that can eliminate any microbe with a single shot... of course, that's not the full story - you'll have to unlock it to find out!

Riptide: "Twist and turn, the riptide churns."

Riptide also offers a unique playstyle - revealing any more about it would give away late-game spoilers though!