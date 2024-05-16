 Skip to content

Lawgivers II update for 16 May 2024

Alpha 11.7

Build 14386591 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 08:46:07 UTC

IMPROVEMENTS

  • voters balance optained from votes on bills
  • more search filters for laws
  • new news entry to inform about global political trend

FIXES

  • bugs afflicting law approval process
  • many additional minor fixes

