Core Keeper’s 1.0 and Console Launch Date

It’s finally time for us to announce the date for our 1.0 update and console launch. Early Access has been a fantastic experience so far for us as developers. We’ve worked hard to listen to your incredible feedback and develop the kind of game you want to play, and it’s hard to believe we’re approaching the end of this period and moving into 1.0. We won’t keep you in suspense. Here it is, Explorers, we hope you’re as excited as we are…

Core Keeper will be launching into 1.0 and on console on August 27th, 2024!

Our 1.0 launch will feature a MAJOR update with new content, features, and quality of life improvements. Without spoiling too much, you can expect all kinds of excitement, including new and unique ways to play and ways to customise your game. We don’t know about you, but everything suddenly feels very real right now!

“Whether you’re just starting on your underground adventure or you’ve been with us since day one, we can’t thank you enough for joining us on this amazing journey. We’re thrilled to be bringing you the full Core Keeper experience soon, and we can’t wait for you to find out all the little details we’ve been saving for 1.0” - Sven Thole, Pugstorm COO.

Tell Us More About What’s Coming in 1.0!

You’ve probably noticed that we’ve been a little secretive when it comes to revealing 1.0 content, and that’s because we’ve got something cool coming up. In true teaser fashion, we can’t reveal what this is yet, but we can let you know that we’ll be bringing you a much closer look at what’s coming in 1.0 soon. You’ll have to hang on until then, Explorers, but we promise it’ll be worth the wait.

Those of you following our roadmap will recall that we’ve got one last update coming before we launch in 1.0. Our Summer Update was originally positioned as a minor update, which usually means a little bit of new content to play with. After a lot of careful consideration – and, of course, taking a good long look at community feedback – we wanted to work on what matters to you, so we’ve decided to reformat this update slightly.

We’ll still be releasing our Summer update, but this will now focus on performance and bug fixes to ensure the game is in as enjoyable a state as possible ahead of its full launch. That isn’t to say that we won’t continue to work on optimisations between the Summer Update and 1.0, just that we have heard your comments and feedback across all of our channels and we agree that we should be making playability a priority right now.

Oh, and don’t worry, the new playable content that we had planned for the Summer update hasn’t been scrapped; this is now coming with our 1.0 launch so you can experience it at its best.

That’s everything from us for now, Explorers! We’re beyond excited to finally be able to begin our 1.0 countdown. Keep an eye out for more news, information, and announcements from us here on Steam, over in the official Core Keeper community Discord, and on X!

P.S.