Onigiri update for 16 May 2024

240516 Patch Note

16 May 2024

■Update
-New Nyankoropon Added!
-New Sailor Uniform Outfit Change Pack Added!
-Ware the Scythe's Temptation Event Begins!

Please see [5/16/2024 Update Information] for the detail.

