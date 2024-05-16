V2.3.3 Update

Dear Warriors,

Thank you for your valuable feedback on the recent update. Based on your input, we'll be implementing the following changes in the upcoming version 2.3.3:

New boss skills: Alluring Echoes & Sakura Flurry

Adjustments:

-Item store also appears in 1-1, 2-1, and 3-1.

-Defeating bosses also drops Sublimating Souls. Souls & refresh chances can be stacked.

-Poison/Burn Items have increased damage.

-Zilan's feature (passive skill)

-Rift Mode: further increased coin drops from each enemy slain. Transmigrating Soul is available for purchase again.

-Restored Item Fishing Net & Tengu Meteorite.

-Item Yin Yang Jade: now you gain 2 stacks of blessing for clearing a room.

-Item Rage Fire: each stack of burn on the enemy increases the damage it takes by 8%.

-Hero's skills are now unlocked upon unlocking the hero, and can be used without selecting their Skill Styles. Skill Styles now need to be unlocked with Sapphire (won't affect your unlocked ones).

-Dungeon & Imba mode has higher end-game rewards.

-Weakened the kappa and monk in Tenshu Tower Keep.

-Elite monsters no longer appear in the final room of 1-1 and have reduced health.

-Ginzo's soulboon Mind's Eye also launches projected slashes upon triggering its auto block.

-Weapon Skill also benefits from items or skills' CD reduction/refresh effect.

-When selecting a hero, it will automatically be equipped with the last weapon selected from Khan.

-Optimized the display logic for the seat-switching pop-up guide.

-Improved the skill button display.

*Bug fixes

-Peddler: Magnifying Thunder can't trigger soulboon Windshear.

-Ginzo: Century can't trigger soulboon Reverberation's projectiles.

-Mirelha: Providence's healing effect is not working properly.

-Jadetalon: Wildfire Scythe only deals 1 burn damage.

-Ruthven: Ruthven can't revive in the run.

-Item Nitroglycerin's explosion deals damage to yourself.

-Wishing Well also drops Transmigrating Souls.

-Achievement glitches of Jumper Dress (Quan Huying's skin) and Junior/Senior/Veteran Boxer.

-Some soulboon take effect on Weapon Skills.

-Glitch of Zilan's realmsoul effect: Enemies with more burn stacks take more damage from you.

-In Vietnamese, players can't interact with Khan in Battlefield Mode.

-Affix "Defeated enemies drop power items, but scenes no longer contain shops." didn't work properly.

-When running, Fluffette's pixel art didn't have a belt.

-The hidden boss Vlad being invincible.