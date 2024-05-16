 Skip to content

NosTale update for 16 May 2024

Now in the NosMall: 50% Discount on Perfume

16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Head on over to the NosMall between 16th May (11 AM) and 18th May (11 AM CEST) and pick up perfume at a discounted price! Take advantage and save lots of NosDollars!

Have fun,
the NosTale Team

