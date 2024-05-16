 Skip to content

XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 16 May 2024

Equipment recycling score configuration

Share · View all patches · Build 14386283 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 08:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Archive optimization:
Strengthen the protection of archive files and try to avoid damaging them when the system crashes or the game is forcibly shut down.
Equipment recycling score configuration:
Change to fill in the score in the input box.

