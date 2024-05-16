The BIGGEST visual / performance boost in House Flipper 2!

We're super proud to announce that our cooperation with AMD led to some new spicy results!
Today, House Flipper 2 receives one of the biggest updates in terms of visuals and performance.
AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) is a big step towards making House Flipper 2 much smoother without having to step down on your preferred quality settings. It offers both upscaling and frame generation to help you achieve a new level of visual fidelity!
Check out the video preview showcasing this new feature:
Changed files in this update