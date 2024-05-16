One More Minor Fix For Unsupported Languages

Good Day!
This patch fixes the last known issue with unsupported languages, thank you very much for your patience and reporting :)
Kind Regards,
Ed
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Good Day!
This patch fixes the last known issue with unsupported languages, thank you very much for your patience and reporting :)
Kind Regards,
Ed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update