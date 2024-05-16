 Skip to content

JustScroll update for 16 May 2024

One More Minor Fix For Unsupported Languages

Share · View all patches · Build 14386227 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 08:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Day!

This patch fixes the last known issue with unsupported languages, thank you very much for your patience and reporting :)

Kind Regards,
Ed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2675801
