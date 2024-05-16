 Skip to content

Sword Maker update for 16 May 2024

バージョン2.8.6がリリースされました

Thank you for always using our app.
We would like to inform you of the changes in version 2.8.6.

Changes in version 2.8.6
-Fixed an issue where UI controls were displayed overlapping each other.
・Added new parts

Thank you for your continued support.

