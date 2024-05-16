バージョン2.8.6がリリースされました

Share · View all patches · Build 14385840 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Changes in version 2.8.6

-Fixed an issue where UI controls were displayed overlapping each other.

・Added new parts

